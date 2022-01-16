TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows around 16. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

