TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ 780 FPUS54 KOUN 120841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 TXZ086-122200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 18. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ083-122200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 18. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ084-122200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ087-122200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ085-122200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 18. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ088-122200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ089-122200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ090-122200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather