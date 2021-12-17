TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

119 FPUS54 KOUN 170801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

TXZ086-172200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ083-172200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ084-172200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ087-172200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-172200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-172200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ089-172200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ090-172200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

