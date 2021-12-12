TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

615 FPUS54 KOUN 120721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

TXZ086-121000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ083-121000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

snow showers and light sleet. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ084-121000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of light sleet. Cooler. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ087-121000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of light sleet. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ085-121000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of light sleet. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ088-121000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ089-121000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ090-121000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CST Sun Dec 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

