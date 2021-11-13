TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

