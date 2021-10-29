TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

TXZ086-292100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-292100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-292100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-292100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-292100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-292100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-292100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-292100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

