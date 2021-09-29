TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

_____

641 FPUS54 KOUN 290801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

TXZ086-292100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ083-292100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ084-292100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ087-292100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-292100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-292100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-292100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ090-292100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather