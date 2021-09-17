TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

236 FPUS54 KOUN 170801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

