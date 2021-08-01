TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

TXZ086-010900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-010900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-010900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ087-010900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-010900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-010900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-010900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Lows in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-010900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

