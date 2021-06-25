TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021 _____ 723 FPUS54 KOUN 250741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 TXZ086-252100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ083-252100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ084-252100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ087-252100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ085-252100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ088-252100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ089-252100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ090-252100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$