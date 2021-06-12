TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

728 FPUS54 KOUN 120821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

TXZ086-122100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-122100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-122100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-122100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-122100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-122100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-122100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-122100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

