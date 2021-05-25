TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. A

slight chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

