TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

_____

875 FPUS54 KOUN 240801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

TXZ086-242100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ083-242100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-242100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-242100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-242100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-242100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-242100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ090-242100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

