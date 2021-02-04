TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

862 FPUS54 KOUN 040741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

TXZ086-041000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ083-041000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ084-041000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ087-041000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ085-041000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ088-041000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-041000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-041000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

