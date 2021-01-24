TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021 _____ 241 FPUS54 KOUN 240841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 TXZ086-242200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ083-242200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-242200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-242200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-242200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ088-242200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ089-242200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ090-242200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. $$