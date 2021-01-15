TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021 _____ 115 FPUS54 KOUN 150901 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 TXZ086-152200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ083-152200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ084-152200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ087-152200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ085-152200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ088-152200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ089-152200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ090-152200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$