TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ 208 FPUS54 KOUN 110900 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 TXZ086-112200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ083-112200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ084-112200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ087-112200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ085-112200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ088-112200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ089-112200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ090-112200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 300 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$