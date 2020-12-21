TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

_____

510 FPUS54 KOUN 210821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

TXZ086-212200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ083-212200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-212200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ087-212200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ085-212200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ088-212200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ089-212200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ090-212200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather