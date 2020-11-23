TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

776 FPUS54 KOUN 230821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

TXZ086-232200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-232200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-232200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-232200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-232200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ088-232200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-232200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-232200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather