TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

_____

278 FPUS54 KOUN 220601

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

TXZ086-220900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-220900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, light freezing

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-220900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

freezing rain. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-220900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ085-220900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and light

freezing rain. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-220900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-220900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-220900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

_____

