TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

_____

210 FPUS54 KOUN 210741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather