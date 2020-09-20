TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

TXZ086-202100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ083-202100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ084-202100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ087-202100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ085-202100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ088-202100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ089-202100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ090-202100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

