TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
TXZ086-170900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ083-170900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ084-170900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ087-170900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ085-170900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ088-170900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ089-170900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ090-170900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
