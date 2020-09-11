TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the late morning

and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the late morning

and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain through the day.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

