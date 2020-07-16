TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

_____

155 FPUS54 KOUN 160741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

TXZ086-162100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-162100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ084-162100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 104. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-162100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-162100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-162100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-162100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-162100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather