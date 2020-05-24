TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

971 FPUS54 KOUN 240601

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

TXZ086-240900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-240900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-240900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-240900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-240900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-240900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-240900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-240900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely after

midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

