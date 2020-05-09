TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

TXZ086-092100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-092100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-092100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-092100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-092100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-092100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-092100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-092100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

322 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

