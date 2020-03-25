TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

673 FPUS54 KOUN 250741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

