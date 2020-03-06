TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

969 FPUS54 KOUN 060721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

TXZ086-061000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-061000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-061000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-061000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-061000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-061000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-061000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-061000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather