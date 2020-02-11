TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
001 FPUS54 KOUN 110901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
TXZ086-112200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ083-112200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of
light sleet early in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ084-112200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of
light sleet early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain with possible
drizzle or snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ087-112200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of
light sleet early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and areas of drizzle
or a chance of snow in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ085-112200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and areas of drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ088-112200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ089-112200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ090-112200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs
around 50. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
