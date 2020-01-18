TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

_____

788 FPUS54 KOUN 180901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

TXZ086-182200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-182200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, snow and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-182200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, snow and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-182200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-182200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ088-182200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-182200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-182200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

