Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

