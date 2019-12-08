TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of snow. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much
colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
220 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much
colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
