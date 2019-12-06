TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

_____

469 FPUS54 KOUN 060921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

TXZ086-062200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-062200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-062200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-062200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-062200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-062200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ089-062200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-062200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

