TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
_____
144 FPUS54 KOUN 290900
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
TXZ086-292200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Drizzle and a
chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ083-292200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Drizzle likely and
a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ084-292200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Drizzle likely and
a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ087-292200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Drizzle likely and
a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ085-292200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Drizzle likely and
a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ088-292200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Drizzle likely and
a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ089-292200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Drizzle likely and
a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ090-292200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
300 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Drizzle and a
chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
