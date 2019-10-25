TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and light freezing rain. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and light freezing rain. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

