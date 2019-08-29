TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
