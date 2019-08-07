TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

247 FPUS54 KOUN 070821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

TXZ086-072100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ083-072100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ084-072100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ087-072100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ085-072100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ088-072100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ089-072100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ090-072100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

