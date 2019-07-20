TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019
571 FPUS54 KOUN 200801
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
TXZ086-202100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ083-202100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ084-202100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ087-202100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ085-202100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ088-202100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ089-202100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ090-202100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
