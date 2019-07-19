TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Fri Jul 19 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

