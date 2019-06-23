TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

_____

290 FPUS54 KOUN 230640

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

TXZ086-230900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible early

in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-230900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-230900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ087-230900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ085-230900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-230900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ089-230900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-230900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

140 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather