TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
100 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
