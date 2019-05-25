TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the morning.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the morning.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
late in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
