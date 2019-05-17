TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

_____

078 FPUS54 KOUN 170821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

