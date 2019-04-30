TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
_____
926 FPUS54 KOUN 300821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
TXZ086-302100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-302100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-302100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-302100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-302100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-302100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-302100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-302100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather