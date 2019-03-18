TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

TXZ086-182100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-182100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-182100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-182100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-182100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ088-182100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-182100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-182100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

