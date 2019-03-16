TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

290 FPUS54 KOUN 160840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

TXZ086-162100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-162100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ084-162100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ087-162100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ085-162100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-162100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ089-162100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-162100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

