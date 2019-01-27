TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

_____

296 FPUS54 KOUN 270801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

TXZ086-272200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ083-272200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-272200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-272200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-272200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ088-272200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ089-272200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ090-272200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather