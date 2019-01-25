TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

TXZ086-252200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ083-252200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ084-252200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-252200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-252200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ088-252200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ089-252200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ090-252200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

