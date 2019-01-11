TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

TXZ086-112200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers early in the afternoon, then a

chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-112200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ084-112200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-112200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-112200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-112200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ089-112200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-112200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

140 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

